BBC Blasted For Plan To Broadcast Enoch Powell's 'Rivers Of Blood' Speech In Full

The BBC has faced a backlash for its plans to broadcast Enoch Powell’s ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech in full to mark the 50th anniversary of the politician’s controversial address on immigration.

Former Labour Cabinet minister Lord Andrew Adonis has written to the head of the watchdog Ofcom asking her to instruct the corporation not to broadcast a speech that “is an incitement to racial hatred and violence”.

The BBC defended the broadcast as the speech would be “analysed by a wide range of contributors including many anti-racism campaigners”.

It later published a more robust statement insisting that “this is a rigorous journalistic analysis” and said “people should wait to hear the programme before they judge it”.

The 1968 speech by the late Conservative politician predicted immigration would cause “the black man having the whip hand over the white man”.

It ended with a reference to a line in Virgil’s poem Aeneid when civil war in Italy is predicted, using the phrase “the River Tiber foaming with much blood”.

A recording of actor Ian McDiarmid, who played Powell in a theatre show, reading out the words that were delivered in Birmingham is to be broadcast on Saturday.

Powell wanted repatriation: encouraging people who had come to the UK from abroad to return to their country of origin. The speech led to Powell being sacked as shadow defence spokesman by Tory leader, Edward Heath.