Robbie Robertson, The Band Legend, Dies At 80

Martin Scorsese, left, and Robbie Robertson before they presented the film The Last Waltz at the 31st Cannes International Film Festival. via Associated Press

The Band lead guitarist Robbie Robertson has died at age 80.

“Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny,” Jared Levine, Robertson’s manager of 34 years, said in a statement. “He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina.”

Robertson recently worked on music for the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon. His family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River.

Advertisement

Robertson and the Band played as Bob Dylan’s backing band from 1965 to 1966. Robertson wrote many of the Band’s best known songs, including The Weight, Up On Cripple Creek and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.

Martin Scorsese directed The Band’s 1976 farewell concert, The Last Waltz. Robertson worked with the director as composer, music supervisor, and music producer starting in 1980 on films including Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, Gangs of New York, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, Silence, The Irishman and Flower Moon.