Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro Dies, Aged 19

Robert De Niro Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died at the age of 19, his family has announced.

The Hollywood actor’s eldest daughter Drena posted on Instagram on Monday sharing news of her son’s death.

She wrote: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.”

Drena continued: “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Leandro’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

His father, artist Carlos Mare, has not yet commented on Leandro’s death, but did share a blacked-out image on Instagram.

Leandro had previously been seen on screen with small roles in films A Star is Born, The Collection and Cabaret Maxime.