ENTERTAINMENT

Robert Redford Announces Retirement From Acting

“The Old Man & the Gun” will feature the star Robert Redford’s final big-screen role after a 60-year career – but he may carry on directing. The Oscar winning actor has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest hits.

More Videos

Barry Chuckle Hid Cancer Diagnosis From Fans
Barry Chuckle Hid Cancer Diagnosis From Fans
HuffPost Listens | What Do You Think Of Trump’s UK
HuffPost Listens | What Do You Think Of Trump’s UK
HuffPost Listens | How Do You Spend Your Downtime?
HuffPost Listens | How Do You Spend Your Downtime?
HuffPost Listens | Have You Changed Your Mind On
HuffPost Listens | Have You Changed Your Mind On
HuffPost Listens | Is Birmingham’s Crime Getting B...
HuffPost Listens | Is Birmingham’s Crime Getting B...

Conversations