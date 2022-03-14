Robert Rinder Brands UK Government's Response To Ukraine Refugee Crisis A 'National Embarrassment'

Rob Rinder Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Robert Rinder has said the UK government’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis is a “matter of real national embarrassment”.

The TV personality, known for his appearances on ITV daytime’s Judge Rinder and Good Morning Britain, has been reporting from the Polish border, where many people have arrived after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The UK government has today launched its Homes For Ukraine refugee programme, which will enable Brits to offer a spare room to those in need.

However, Rob claimed this was “little happy drops in a dark ocean”, adding that he had been speaking to people on the ground for whom “the bureaucratic reality” is “a nightmare”.

Speaking to talkRadio, he said: “The government have made a number of very positive virtue signals, little happy drops in a dark ocean.

“It’s all very well, the wave of the great British public saying, ‘For a period of time, we’re happy to extend our hospitality and our greatness and our sanctuary to you’. We just want to be able to do that, you need to cut the red tape.

“So far on our journey, every single we’re heard – from our fixers here, to the people we speak to – say that the bureaucratic reality on the ground is a nightmare.

“So, we have made the offer but frankly there’s not the staff to deliver on it. I’m afraid to say, as proud as I am to be British standing here, it is a matter of real national embarrassment.”

talkRADIO's Rob Rinder, on the Polish border, tells Julia the UK's response to the refugee crisis is a "national embarrassment".



"The bureaucratic reality on the ground is a nightmare. We have made the offer but there aren't the staff to deliver on it"@JuliaHB1 | @RobbieRinder pic.twitter.com/qOYRehm9yN — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) March 14, 2022

He tweeted on Monday morning: “Oksana’s grandma is 95. She spent a week fleeing Russian shelling & FINALLY crossed the Polish border with no wheelchair, food or medical supplies but she is resolute & strong.

“She remembers the last war & knows that ’ultimately they will return home and Tyranny will fail’.”

Oksana’s grandma is 95. She spent a week fleeing Russian shelling & FINALLY crossed the Polish border with no wheelchair, food or medical supplies but she is resolute & strong. She remembers the last war & knows that ‘ultimately they will return home and Tyranny will fail.’ 🇺🇦 ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/u7eqJjQgzP — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) March 14, 2022

