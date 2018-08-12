Robin Williams Remembered By Stars And Fans On The Fourth Anniversary Of His Death

John Travolta led tributes to Robin Williams on the fourth anniversary of the ‘Mrs Doubtfire’ actor’s death.
The star posted a photograph of himself and Robin on Instagram on Saturday, alongside the caption: “Remembering a man who brightened the world. We miss you, Robin.”
Other famous faces and fans paid tribute too, with ‘The Hobbit’ star Luke Evans also posting on Instagram, while others used Twitter:
Robin took his own life on 11 August 2014 and is survived by his wife, Susan Schneider, and his three children.
In 2016, Susan penned an article about Robin’s last days, in which she also explained that the actor’s autopsy revealed that he had actually been suffering from Lewy body disease (LBD).
“How I wish he could have known why he was struggling, that it was not a weakness in his heart, spirit, or character,” she said. “He kept saying, ‘I just want to reboot my brain’.”