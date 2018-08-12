Robin Williams Remembered By Stars And Fans On The Fourth Anniversary Of His Death

The star posted a photograph of himself and Robin on Instagram on Saturday, alongside the caption: “Remembering a man who brightened the world. We miss you, Robin.”

Other famous faces and fans paid tribute too, with ‘The Hobbit’ star Luke Evans also posting on Instagram, while others used Twitter:

"I'm sorry, if you were right, I'd agree with you." ― Robin Williams (died this day, August 11, 2014) pic.twitter.com/1UlP9AmR7X

R.I.P. Robin Williams. You will be missed. Thank you for filling our childhoods with laughter. #RIPRobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/T44j3f8wrV

Robin Williams died four years ago today. Will always remember where I was and what I was doing. Rest In Peace, a legend 💔

Robin Williams died 4 years ago today. I never knew him, but I cried. I never knew him, but I miss him. Suicide is a heartbreaking, devastating thing. Robin, thanks for the laughs.

Today marks four years since the world lost the incredible Robin Williams. One of the funniest and most inspiring people to ever walk the planet ❤️ “No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” pic.twitter.com/cT4iQp5bZ0

Robin took his own life on 11 August 2014 and is survived by his wife, Susan Schneider, and his three children.

In 2016, Susan penned an article about Robin’s last days, in which she also explained that the actor’s autopsy revealed that he had actually been suffering from Lewy body disease (LBD).

“How I wish he could have known why he was struggling, that it was not a weakness in his heart, spirit, or character,” she said. “He kept saying, ‘I just want to reboot my brain’.”