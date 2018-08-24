A Year Into The Rohingya Crisis, This Is What It's Like To Work With Myanmar Refugees

Every day I wake up early – about 5.45 in the morning – and get ready before starting my journey towards the refugee camp where I work. I live in Cox’s Bazar, about 45 kilometers away from the camp. I put everything in my bag that I need – raincoat, boots, umbrella, and some food for lunch. I try to get out of the house by 7.00am and catch the nearest bus to the camp. I always need to be really punctual in the mornings – even if you’re just a little bit late, it can be difficult to get a seat.

Getting in and out of the camp is always a real challenge. The road to the camp isn’t too good – it’s a relentlessly bumpy journey for about two hours. When it rains, the road gets flooded easily, and it’s very difficult for the drivers to drive smoothly. Plus, the road into the refugee camp is very narrow. At this time in the morning, when all the NGO workers are on their way in, you see heavy traffic jams all down the road.

I normally get in around 9 or 9.30am – it’s always difficult to be on time. The first thing to do is get ready to go out into the camp to visit the refugees, particularly the women and girls. I quickly discuss the plan for the day with my colleagues, and then we spread out in the camp.

Things have changed quite a bit since I started working here late last year. It’s monsoon season at the moment, and so it rains a lot. In the camps, the soil is sandy, so the roads in the camps have become very muddy. It’s really tricky to walk around the camp – I’ve personally slipped and fallen countless times while going around to visit refugees in their homes. When there is no rain, it feels very hot – like a desert.

I started this job doing things like making lists of volunteers. Now, I’m working on relocation – helping people to move to safer ground, if they’re living in a place that’s prone to landslides from the monsoons. We go out in the camps every day and find out which areas are most risky, and which families are most at risk. Then we speak to the refugees about moving, fix a date for their move, arrange a bus or a truck, and assign volunteers to help the families shift their belongings.