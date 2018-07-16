Rolls Royce's Flying Taxi Has A Thoughtful USP - It's Designed To Be Quiet

Rolls Royce has finally joined the trend, it has revealed that it is developing its very own flying taxi. Unlike the competition though, Rolls Royce’s flying taxi has a unique selling point (USP) that we can really get behind. It’s quiet. With the expectation that in the future we’ll all have ditched our cars and be flying everywhere it’s interesting to note that very few of the companies developing these taxis have considered one unfortunate side effect: the noise.

Rolls Royce

As anyone who lives near an airport or heliport can attest, these aircraft aren’t quiet, and with hundreds of them flying all over the city it’s fair to assume that the world is probably going to get quite a bit louder. This is where Rolls Royce steps in. Its Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (EVTOL) concept uses a gas turbine to power six electrically powered propulsors that have been specifically designed to create a low noise profile. Much like a hybrid car or hydrogen car it uses the gas turbine to generate electricity which can then be fed either straight to the propellors or to a battery kept on board. By using this hybrid system Rolls Royce claim that their concept could comfortably carry four or five passengers over a distance of 500-miles at a top speed of 250mph. For comparison, most electric-only flying taxis currently being developed only have ranges of around 20-100 miles at most. What’s really impressive though is how it actually flies.

Rolls Royce