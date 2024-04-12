LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ron Goldman’s family is emphasising the “pain” they’ve lived with since his 1994 murder.

On Thursday, just hours after OJ Simpson’s family announced he had died of cancer at the age of 76, Fred Goldman, Ron’s father, gave a statement to People magazine about the death of the controversial NFL player and actor.

“This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that,” Fred Goldman told the magazine. “That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that.”

In 1994, Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death outside Brown Simpson’s condominium in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Days after their deaths, Simpson was arrested after leading police on a slow-speed freeway chase in his white Ford Bronco, an event that was broadcast live to millions of viewers.

Simpson’s trial in the murder case became a media frenzy that engrossed the American public. Simpson was acquitted on October 3, 1995, but was found liable for Goldman’s and Brown Simpson’s deaths in a civil suit almost two years later.

Although OJ Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the victims’ families, Kim Goldman, Ron Goldman’s sister, told the Los Angeles Times in 2019 that her family had received less than 1% of what they were owed.