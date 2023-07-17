Ronan Keating's Brother Ciaran Dies In Car Crash

Ronan Keating, pictured last month Andrew Redington via Getty Images

Ronan Keating’s brother Ciaran has died after a car crash in Ireland.

Ciaran, who was in his 50s, died on Saturday afternoon after the accident, in which two vehicles collided near Swinford in County Mayo.

The BBC reported that Ciaran and his wife Ann Marie had been travelling to watch their son Ruairí play football for Cork City in a League of Ireland match with Sligo Rovers.

Ann Marie and the other vehicle’s passenger both received treatment for non-life threatening injuries following the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle is being treated for serious injuries.

The One Show host Ronan’s former Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy was among those who paid tribute to Ciaran online.

Posting on Instagram, Keith wrote: “I can’t comprehend the loss and devastation of my brother [Ronan] and all the Keating family. All my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now.

“Ciaran from the early days you toured with us you were a great guide on our journey in the early days. You helped and supported us young innocent kids.

“Take your place in heaven buddy with your Mam Marie.”

A spokesperson for Magic Radio – on which Ronan hosts the daily breakfast show – also said: “Everyone here at Magic is thinking of Ronan and his family at this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”

Ronan and Ciaran’s mother, Marie Keating, died in 1998 at the age of 51 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The brothers and their three other siblings then set up the Marie Keating Foundation in her honour, to help to prevent cancer or detect it at its earliest stages.