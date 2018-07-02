Roseanne Barr Says She's Had Plenty Of New TV Offers After ABC Show Cancellation

Roseanne Barr has hinted that she could be returning to our television screens, claiming that she’s been offered plenty of new projects in recent weeks.

The comedian’s self-titled sitcom was cancelled by ABC in late May, after she sent a racist tweet about a former Barack Obama adviser.

In the wake of the show’s cancellation, ABC announced a spin-off show that will focus on Barr’s on-screen family and the actress stated she had agreed to a settlement to save the rest of the cast and crew’s jobs.