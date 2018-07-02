Roseanne Barr Says She's Had Plenty Of New TV Offers After ABC Show Cancellation

Roseanne Barr has hinted that she could be returning to our television screens, claiming that she’s been offered plenty of new projects in recent weeks.
The comedian’s self-titled sitcom was cancelled by ABC in late May, after she sent a racist tweet about a former Barack Obama adviser.
In the wake of the show’s cancellation, ABC announced a spin-off show that will focus on Barr’s on-screen family and the actress stated she had agreed to a settlement to save the rest of the cast and crew’s jobs.
Speaking about what the future holds during an appearance on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast, Barr was incredibly positive.
She said: “Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see.”
Barr also addressed her agreement with ABC, stating: “I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return, I thought that was a penance.”
After sending her original offensive tweet, Barr apologised to Jarrett via Twitter and Bob Iger, the chief executive of Disney, which owns ABC, also called for her to do so.
This prompted a response from the President (who Barr openly supports), who tweeted: “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr.
“Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC.
“Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”