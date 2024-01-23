Row Erupts After Starmer And Commons Speaker 'Not Told' Before Latest Houthi Bombing

Keir Starmer and Lindsay Hoyle were not told about the bombings before they happened. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Transport minister Huw Merriman insisted the pair were given advance notice of the military action before it took place last night.

However, sources close to both the Labour leader and Commons Speaker told HuffPost UK this morning that was untrue.

RAF fighters joined American jets in targeting the Houthis for a second time in retaliation for attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Before the first bombings nearly a fortnight ago, both Starmer and Hoyle were informed, as is the convention to do so.

Appearing on Sky News this morning, Merriman said: “I can confirm that the leader of the Opposition and indeed the Speaker were again given that information in the same way that they were the first time.”

"That information was conveyed."



Transport Minister @HuwMerriman insists Sir Keir Starmer, and the Speaker of the House of Commons, were notified about the recent airstrikes on Houthis.https://t.co/xItZsH7tea



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/wwRguUpjVf — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 23, 2024

But sources close to both Starmer and Hoyle confirmed that they were not told in advance of the air strikes taking place.

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Merriman admitted he was only repeating what he had been told by Downing Street.

He said: “I can only pass on what I’ve been told, which is that I was informed that the leader of the opposition had been informed in the same way that he was when the first strikes were being put together, so that’s the information that I can convey over to you.”

Presenter Susanna Reid said: “Someone’s not telling the truth here.”

'Poor Mr Merriman is out on behalf of the government, so poor Mr Merriman has to answer the questions.' @susannareid100 and @edballs question Transport Minister, Huw Merriman, on reports that the Leader of the opposition and the Speaker of the House were not informed of the… pic.twitter.com/P4Ts81SK4G — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 23, 2024