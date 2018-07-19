Actress Roxanne Pallett has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a high-speed stock car crash. The former ‘Emmerdale’ star was taking part in a race at Hunmanby Raceway near Scarborough, North Yorkshire, when the crash took place on Wednesday afternoon.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Roxanne Pallett

The Sun was the first publication to report on the incident, stating that Roxanne was racing her local radio breakfast show co-host, Ben Fry, as part of a promotional event when it occurred. The crash reportedly saw Roxanne’s vehicle hit a wall, as she tried to overtake on a bend and she is believed to have blacked out for around 30 seconds.

Update on hunmanby incident. 1 female cut free from a stockcar. Injuries not believed serious. Great joint effort with fire, police, ambulance and air ambulance. @NorthYorksFire @YorksCoastRadio pic.twitter.com/ad2k46Mtxd — SM Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) July 18, 2018

Firefighters then spent two hours cutting her out of the car, before airlifting the actress to the Hull Royal Infirmary. The paper adds that Roxanne has suffered severe bruising and sprained wrists, and waiting for the results of a CT scan. HuffPost UK has contacted the actress’s representative for further comment. A statement posted on the Minster FM Twitter page thanked listeners for their messages of support.

Unfortunately Roxy was involved in an accident yesterday. We wish her a speedy recovery and can’t wait to have her back in the studio and waking up North Yorkshire with Ben. Thank you for all of your messages wishing her well. Roxy and Minster FM appreciate your support. pic.twitter.com/qAdvmkTDyW — Minster FM (@minsterfm) July 19, 2018

“Unfortunately Roxy was involved in an accident yesterday,” it read. “We wish her a speedy recovery and can’t wait to have her back in the studio and waking up North Yorkshire with Ben. “Thank you for all of your messages wishing her well. Roxy and Minster FM appreciate your support.” Roxanne is best-known for the three years she spent portraying Jo Sugden on ‘Emmerdale’. After leaving in 2008, she took part in ‘Dancing On Ice’ and made numerous other TV appearances, landing roles in shows including ‘Waterloo Road’ and ‘Casualty’.