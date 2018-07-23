The former ‘ Emmerdale ’ star was taking part in a race at Hunmanby Raceway near Scarborough, North Yorkshire, when the crash took place last Wednesday afternoon.

Roxanne Pallett has spoken for the first time about her recent stock car racing crash , revealing she’d “never felt pain like it”.

The actress, who has sprained wrists and internal bruising after crashing into a wall, told ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’: “It’s something you never expect to happen to you and it’s just a bit of a blur still, to be honest.

“I’m so dosed up on painkillers, I’m almost grateful to be this numb.”

The 36-year-old spoke of the moment she woke up after losing consciousness for around 30 seconds after the crash and while still inside the car, saying she “couldn’t feel my legs and my head and my neck” and that she had “never felt pain like it”.

It took firefighters two hours to free the actress from the vehicle before she was airlifted to hospital.