Roxanne Pallett has spoken for the first time about her recent stock car racing crash, revealing she’d “never felt pain like it”.
The former ‘Emmerdale’ star was taking part in a race at Hunmanby Raceway near Scarborough, North Yorkshire, when the crash took place last Wednesday afternoon.
The actress, who has sprained wrists and internal bruising after crashing into a wall, told ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’: “It’s something you never expect to happen to you and it’s just a bit of a blur still, to be honest.
“I’m so dosed up on painkillers, I’m almost grateful to be this numb.”
The 36-year-old spoke of the moment she woke up after losing consciousness for around 30 seconds after the crash and while still inside the car, saying she “couldn’t feel my legs and my head and my neck” and that she had “never felt pain like it”.
It took firefighters two hours to free the actress from the vehicle before she was airlifted to hospital.
Following the crash, the TV star said she had been on the receiving end of some unkind messages.
She said: “They were almost disappointed that I’d been airlifted and only come out with internal bruising and sprained wrists, and I’ve got to point out that sometimes injuries can be invisible.
“I mean, my head doesn’t feel right, I can barely stretch my ribs and my back, they’re so sore.
“There are people walking around with injuries and disabilities that are invisible to the eye, and I think everyone needs to remember that.”