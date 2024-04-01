Royal Family Puts On United Front At Easter Following Kate And Charles’ Cancer Diagnoses

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The royals put on a united front while attending Easter church services on Sunday, following a string of health crises for the family.

Advertisement

Other royals in attendance included Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The disgraced Prince Andrew also made an appearance, alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet people after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on March 31 in Windsor, England. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence react upon their arrival at St. George's Chapel on March 31. HOLLIE ADAMS via Getty Images

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children did not join the rest of the royals, as expected.

Advertisement

The Princess of Wales shared last week that she was diagnosed with cancer after months of endless speculation and trolls peddling false conspiracy theories about her absence from public life.

The cancer was found after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said in a video revealing her diagnosis.

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Sarah Ferguson speak together as they leave St. George's Chapel. HOLLIE ADAMS via Getty Images

The news follows Buckingham Palace’s announcement on February 5 that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

The cancer was discovered after the king underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate.