Royal Mail Apologises And Withdraws Stamp Design After D-Day Photograph Blunder

The design was revealed as part of the Best Of British collection on Thursday and shows soldiers alighting from a boat, with the caption: “D-Day Allied soldiers and medics wade ashore.”

Royal Mail has withdrawn a D-Day stamp design, after experts pointed out the photograph it featured actually showed US troops landing in waters over 8,000 miles away from France.

It’s time, our 2019 Special Stamp calendar has been revealed! Showcasing the “Best of British” the programme features a range of subjects: from a celebration of the UK’s Birds of Prey to the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. More info here: https://t.co/URPaDpGyPX pic.twitter.com/IOYzejRNl7

However, people soon started to point out that the image was taken in what was then Dutch New Guinea.

The BBC subsequently found that the picture appears on the American National WWII Museum website, where it is attributed to the US Coast Guard and dated 17 May 1944 — almost a month before D-Day.

On Friday morning, Royal Mail addressed the blunder by tweeting an apology and stating the design will not go into print.

“We sincerely apologise that our 2019 Special Stamp preview included a design which had been incorrectly associated with the D-Day landings,” they said. “This stamp design has not been printed.

“We would like to reassure our customers that this image will not be part of the final set.”