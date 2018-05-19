7 Stories You May Have Missed Because Of The Royal Wedding

The Royal wedding has received blanket coverage in the last 48 hours, with little other news making headlines. Here are just seven stories that would have made a bigger impact if not for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ceremony. 1. Actress Asia Argento delivers stunning Weinstein speech at Cannes

The actress Asia Argento delivered a brave and rousing address to the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night, telling the assembled crowd: “In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here.” “I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground,” she added. “I want to make a prediction. Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here ever again,” she continued. “He will live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that embraced him and covered up for his crimes.”

Stephane Mahe / Reuters Asia Argento at the Cannes Film Festival.

She went on to say: “And even tonight, sitting among you, there are those who still have to be held accountable for their conduct against women. “For behaviour that does not belong in this industry, does not belong in any industry or any workplace. You know who you are. You do not belong in this industry. But most importantly, we know who you are, and we’re not going to allow you to get away with it any longer.” Argento is an Italian actress who was among several women to come forward about alleged abuse at the hands of Weinstein last year. The French festival launched a sexual harassment hotline this year in response to the #MeToo movement. 2. Fuel prices could be about to soar

PA Wire/PA Images The RAC believes fuel prices could rise by as much as £8 if global oil costs increase.

The cost of filling up a family car will rise by £8 if predicted oil price increases materialise, a motoring firm has warned. Petrol and diesel prices have already risen to a three-and-a-half-year high, driven by the rapidly rising cost of oil. The barrel price of oil reached 80 US dollars this week and the boss of energy giant Total believes it could return to 100 US dollars in the coming months. If this happens then the RAC believes fuel prices could soar to £1.41 per litre for unleaded and £1.44 for diesel. This would mean filling up a 55-litre car would cost £78 for petrol models and £79 for diesels – up £8 on existing prices. Average UK forecourt prices currently stand at £1.24 for unleaded and £1.28 for diesel. 3. Man charged over Middlesbrough murder A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of pharmacist Jessica Patel, who was found dead at her home in Middlesbrough. Miss Patel’s body was found at her Victorian semi in The Avenue, Linthorpe, on Monday. Originally from Leeds, she worked with her husband at the Roman Road Pharmacy. On Saturday, Cleveland Police said: “Police have charged a 36-year-old man with the murder of 34-year-old Jessica Patel. “He will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court this morning, Saturday May 19.” 4. Labour’s candidate for the upcoming Lewisham East by-election has been chosen

Janet Daby Janet Daby beat her Momentum-backed rival Sakina Sheikh in the final ballot by 288 votes to 135.

A ‘moderate’ candidate has won the hard-fought Labour party selection contest for the Lewisham East by-election. Janet Daby beat her Momentum-backed rival Sakina Sheikh in the final ballot by 288 votes to 135, sources told Huff`Post UK. NEC member and Unite-backed Claudia Webbe secured just 35 votes. Daby won on the first round, a comprehensive victory which means she is now almost certain to become the MP for the rock-solid Labour seat in the 14 June by-election. Lewisham East had a majority of 21,000 at the last general election, but sitting MP Heidi Alexander opened up a vacancy after deciding to quit Parliament to work for London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn swiftly congratulated Daby on her success, which followed last-minute drama around the eligibility of Sheikh on the all-women, all-BAME shortlist. 5. The Tories might give young people Nando’s discount cards to entice them to sign up

PA Archive/PA Images The Tories are reportedly preparing to offer a Nando's discard as an offer to members.

The Conservative Party is considering offering a discount card for popular high street restaurants such as Nando’s in a bid to boost their membership numbers, according to reports. The discount card is designed to encourage people to join the party by offering cut-price deals on food, clothes and other purchases as part of the £25-a-year subscription. According to the Times, a senior party source said the discount card was a “very real possibility” and could offer money off at restaurants such as Nando’s. “These are early discussions – we don’t know how many businesses would want to take part, but we’re keen to give members more in return for their membership,” the insider added. A subscription to the Tory party currently gives an activist to a membership card, regular party updates and the option to buy a pass to attend the party conference. Members can also vote in the leadership contest and for local candidates. The discount card could be the latest way the Conservatives are hoping to boost their membership numbers. 6. Church of Scotland to draft new same-sex laws

PA Archive/PA Images Ministers in the Church of Scotland could, if new proposals pass, be allowed to conduct same-sex marriages.