Rudy Giuliani's Son Tries To Out-Rudy Him In Wild CNN Appearance

Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani, tried to take a page out of his father’s book during a CNN interview on Thursday night.

When asked by Erin Burnett about the FBI raid on his father’s apartment this week, Giuliani fired back with deflections and conspiracy theories ― including an accusation against the judge who signed the search warrant.

“Who appointed the judge? President Barack Obama!” he declared. “You have an Obama-appointed judge who has signed this warrant where no other judge would sign this warrant.”

“You have proof that no other judge would sign the warrant?” Burnett asked.

“I don’t have any proof,” he admitted. “But do you have proof that any other judge would sign the warrant?”

He also repeatedly attempted to dodge questions by throwing around Hunter Biden’s name, including when asked if his father would offer investigators information about former President Donald Trump.

“What I would say is, I do wonder if Hunter Biden is going to be charged with the allegations that are out there against him,” he replied.

The elder Giuliani, a former mayor of New York and former personal attorney to Trump, is being investigated at least in part for his business dealings in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

He has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

See the full CNN interview with Andrew Giuliani below: