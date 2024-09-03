The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK series six BBC

It’s almost that time of year – a new bunch of queens are about to be put through their paces in the UK’s biggest drag contest.

Yep, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for another season.

On Tuesday afternoon, the BBC unveiled the 12 fabulous queens who’ll be dancing, sewing, acting, impersonating and, perhaps above all, stunning their way through the competition in the hopes of being crowned the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

Advertisement

Shall we get into it? Let’s get to know the queens, shall we?

Actavia

Age: 21

From: North Wales

She says: “I would describe myself as a bit of a chameleon, and I always like to add a villainess look to my drag aesthetic but I’m really approachable – I promise!

“If you were to come to an Actavia show, you would see a blend of camp, dancing, energy, and a bit of stupidity. My shows are high energy and you would definitely be out of breath just watching me.”

Chanel O’Conor

Advertisement

Age: 25

From: Scotland

She says: “I make all of my own clothes, and I’ve created looks for other queens too. In fact, a lot of my work has already featured on the show as I’ve made outfits for Drag Race UK Series two winner Lawrence Chaney and for various other queens. I’m so proud of that, but it’s now time for me.

“I created the character of Chanel O’Conor as a way for me to ‘play pretend’ in a world I could never be in - being rich, being famous and being a natural ginger. I mixed my love for powerful women and fabulous fashions to create a baby version of Chanel O’Conor – someone who is pure luxury, Austrian royalty twice removed and sips champagne in her private submarine in Lake Como!”

Charra Tea

Age: 23

From: Belfast

She says: “If you were to come to a Charra Tea show, expect to see a pop culture parrot. I love incorporating random niche quotes in my shows from all the UK pop culture legends - Gemma Collins, Kim Woodburn, Nadine Coyle – I love them all!

“I’m fun, fresh, I’m not afraid to be tacky and be myself and I love primary colours. I want that crown!”

Advertisement

Dita Garbo

Age: 47

From: Kent

She says: “I serve burlesque Hollywood glamour. My influences are burlesque icon Dita Von Teese and Hollywood starlet, Greta Garbo. Hence my name – Dita Garbo. I like to say I’m the burlesque lovechild of Dita Von Teese and Greta Garbo! But I can switch it up if I need to keep up with the kids!

“The nice thing about being older [Dita is Drag Race UK’s oldest contestant ever] is that you come to the competition with a lot of wisdom. If the younger queens need it, I’ll give them some motherly love and advice, but if they annoy me, I’ll tell them!”

Kiki Snatch

Age: 25

From: London

She says: “I’m not just a look queen, I’m a big performance queen. I can dance and sing whilst looking pretty doing it! You’re going to get cartwheels, splits, dips, tricks, games with the audience, games... You’re just going to have a fun, fabulous time.

Advertisement

“I’m a bundle of joy and I love to party and so [the name] Kiki comes from me loving a ‘kiki’, which is drag lingo for having a good time. And Snatch of course can mean many things applicable to me – a snatched waist, a snatched face or snatching the Drag Race UK crown!”

Kyran Thrax

Age: 26

From: Lancashire

She says: “I’ve been doing drag for four years, and I’ve been doing it full time for two. I absolutely love it. I’ve done fashion shows, drag brunches, commercials, performances in theatres and clubs. You’ve probably even seen me on a cinema screen and now, I’m finally here!

“I’m very inspired by Lady Gaga – she’s a creative genius! I’m also inspired by art house horror films and of course, my mum!”

La Voix

Advertisement

Age: 43

From: Stockton-On-Tees

She says: “I am a seasoned diva and I cannot wait to get going!

“I’ve competed in Britain’s Got Talent, starred in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, working with Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley; I’ve starred in various pantomimes over the span of twenty years; I’ve worked on EIGHTY cruise ships (yes eighty!) and I’ve toured all over the world with my one woman show… and now I’m here on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!”

Lill

Age: 36

From: Manchester

She says: “I’m gorgeous, I’ve got great style, I’m creative, fun and I’m easy like a Sunday morning.

“I would say my drag is very creative and rebellious. I love getting stuff from charity shops, cutting things up and transforming old tatty stuff into the stunning! I’ve got a thousand different references that influence my drag… the best thing about me is my sense of style.”

Marmalade

Age: 24

From: Cardiff

She says: “I would describe my drag as Hollywood glamour, all wrapped up in a gorgeous Welsh sense of stupidity… I like to think that I give vintage aesthetic with a modern twist!

Advertisement

“My original drag name was Marmite, mainly because I really liked Marmite. But one day, I accidentally said I was called Marmalade. I realised it sounded much better so I stuck with it. Believe it or not, I’ve never actually had marmalade. I have no idea what it tastes like!”

Rileasa Slaves

Age: 32

From: London

She says: “I grew up in the small Caribbean island of St Lucia, with dancehall music, Soca and Calypso as the soundtrack to my life, and then later I fell in love with London, the city that gave me permission to be myself. And so my drag is sunshine with a touch of spice!

“My biggest competitor is me! I want to get out of my head and have some fun, with my eyes on the prize!”

Saki Yew

Advertisement

Age: 33

From: Manchester

She says: “I’m originally from Melbourne, Australia, but love brought me all the way across the globe to settle down in to life as a booked and blessed Manchester drag queen.

“You won’t be able to take your eyes off me! You can expect to see a showgirl who’s going to perform her heart out, whether it be a ballad or a dance anthem. It’s really important to me, to represent my cultural identity in my drag and so I serve Australian showgirl glamour, mixed with high energy Filipino sass and a sprinkle of Northern wit and realness. I think I am a bit of a Frankenstein drag queen!”

Zahirah Zapanta

Age: 28

From: Nottingham

She says: “The look is correct, the hair is laid, the performances are fabulous, but the personality is a chaotic mess! I’m so proud of my British Filipino roots and it has influenced my drag so much

“I was born in the Philippines and came to the UK with my family when I was 10 years old, settling in Nottingham. Growing up, I was well known where I grew up. I was always quite flamboyant and my family actively encouraged me to be a beauty queen. As a teenager, it felt like a natural move to showcase my love of makeup and dressing up on YouTube. I built a fanbase, created a network, forayed into drag, learnt more about the art and I became a beauty queen!”

Advertisement