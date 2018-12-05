After years of being pestered by her British fans, RuPaul has confirmed that a UK version of ‘Drag Race’ is coming to BBC Three next year.

As was first reported by The Sun, the series will consist of eight episodes, which will be available on the streaming service in 2019.

RuPaul has joked: “I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens.”