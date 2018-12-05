After years of being pestered by her British fans, RuPaul has confirmed that a UK version of ‘Drag Race’ is coming to BBC Three next year.
As was first reported by The Sun, the series will consist of eight episodes, which will be available on the streaming service in 2019.
RuPaul has joked: “I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens.”
Shortly after the announcement, regular ‘Drag Race’ judge Michelle Visage - who has her own UK fanbase thanks to her stint on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in 2015 - confirmed that both she and RuPaul would be appearing on the judging panel, adding: “Guys. Yes. Of COURSE I am a judge… I am THE judge!!”
This upcoming British version is the second international edition of ‘Drag Race’, following the debut of ‘Drag Race Thailand’ earlier this year.
Speculation about a British version of ‘Drag Race’ has been ongoing ever since 2014, when it was revealed that superfan Jonathan Ross had bought the rights to the show here in the UK.
He previously told the Daily Star that he and London-based drag performer Jodie Harsh were working on a UK version of the show, commenting: “Unfortunately we have had to take a break because of some family issues. But we’re hoping to pick it up again in the near future. I am definitely serving ‘middle-aged-realness’.”
A year later, Jonathan served alongside RuPaul and Katie Price as judges on a one-off search for the UK’s ‘Drag Race’ ambassador.
Back in June, a ‘Drag Race’ producer dropped the biggest hint yet that a UK version was in the works, teasing that “something is coming”, before adding: “Be afraid - be very afraid. Nothing’s impossible.”
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has now run for 10 years over in the US, where it airs on VH1, and has gone on to be nominated for an impressive 23 Emmys.
The reality show originally aired on E4 for its first two series here in the UK, but later bagged a whole new British audience when it was made available to stream on Netflix.
Fans of ‘Drag Race’ are currently gearing up for its fourth ‘All Stars’ series, which will begin airing on Comedy Central here in the UK later this month, with former queens including Latrice Royale, Valentina, Naomi Smalls and Monet X Change returning to compete for a spot in the ‘Drag Race’ hall of fame.