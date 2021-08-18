The 12 queens taking part in the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have been officially unveiled. The hit BBC Three reality competition returns to BBC iPlayer in September and will see a dozen new glamorous hopefuls vying to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar. Among them are Victoria Scone, the franchise’s first cis-female to take part, and returnee Veronica Green, who was forced to withdraw from series two when she contracted Covid.

Series three of Drag Race UK will see RuPaul return to the judging panel alongside Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, alongside a host of extra special guest judges who are yet to be ru-vealed. Ahead of the show’s return, get to know all the fabulous queens taking part a little better... Victoria Scone

Age: 27 From: Cardiff Pronouns: She/her in drag, she/her out of drag Type of drag: “If you come to a Victoria Scone show, you’re going to get all of the divas. A bit of Barbara, a bit of Donna Summer. My drag is high campery, utter nonsense. I am not portraying a real woman. Victoria is a caricature of a woman!” She says: “I definitely didn’t invent the art of drag for women. I am not the first and I certainly won’t be the last. But I feel very capable and proud to have made it through the application process and be the first on Drag Race UK.” Veronica Green

Age: 35 From: Rochdale, Lancashire Pronouns: She/her in drag, he/him out of drag She says: “You may recognise me from season two, but if you don’t – where have you been?! I was flying high, and really enjoying competing in series two, but the pandemic interrupted filming, and unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid just as filming resumed, so I couldn’t return. It was a big blow, but thankfully I received an open invitation from Mama Ru to come back for series three - and I wasn’t gonna turn that down!” Vanity Milan

Age: 29 From: South London Pronouns: She/her in drag, he/him out of drag Type of drag: “My drag is very South London. The recipe to be Vanity Milan is sugar, spice and everything nice. She is just a humble, performing Drag Queen serving high octane performances with extra spicy flavour... I’m sophisticated, sexy and savage. I’m not a diva. I’m not a hun. I’m serving unapologetic Blackness.” She says: “I have been doing drag for a year - but I have gone from 0 to 100 real quick. Like, really quick. In 2019 I took part in a competition called The Crown – it was actually hosted by Kitty Scott-Claus.” Kitty Scott-Claus

Age: 29 From: Birmingham Pronouns: She/her in drag, he/him out of drag Type of drag: “Kitty is all singing, all dancing. She’s the life and soul of any party and always very funny! I know every queen says that, but there ain’t no party if Kitty’s not there darlin’. Come and have a camp old time with me!” She says: “I am the future of British drag. I am silly and camp and have everything that old school drag was, but I have the modern edge. I’m the whole package.” Scarlett Harlett

Age: 26 From: East London Pronouns: She/her in drag, he/him out of drag Type of drag: “I love making people laugh, and being silly, but I’m very loud and I don’t take things too seriously. However, I can’t dance to save my life. When I dance I’m like Bambi on ice and I’m not a fashion queen. I have absolutely no style, but that’s okay, because that’s not why I do drag.” She says: “I’m really proud of my roots and I embrace my working class and cockney heritage in my drag. I was born and raised in East London, I am EastEnders personified!” River Medway

Age: 22 From: Kent Pronouns: She/her in drag, he/him out of drag Type of drag: “My drag is camp, feel good and shallow. It’s not that deep! Don’t take it too seriously babe.” She says: “My mum and my sister were also my inspirations. Growing up with them, they were such glam divas! My mum never left the house without a full face of makeup. Me too! I definitely get that from my mum.” Krystal Versace

Age: 19 From: Kent Pronouns: She/her in drag, he/him out of drag Type of drag: “My drag is refined and polished. I’m the full package. My drag sisters call me the flying squirrel on stage. I’m literally chaos, play the track and I’m darting about, high kicks, flips, cartwheels. Everything! I am a blur. I may only be 19, but I’m an unexpected surprise.” She says: “I’m a perfectionist. I’m never fully satisfied, It sounds bad but it’s worked in my favour, and I’d probably say my greatest strength is my motivation - I always keep going.” Ella Vaday

Age: 32 From: Dagenham, Essex Pronouns: She/her in drag, he/him out of drag Type of drag: “I do all sorts! Lots of singing and dancing, and I love being cheeky, taking the mick, and being a bit sarky.” She says: “When I was working in the West End, I also ran my own dog walking business, so I’d be running around all day, and then when I’d go to work I would say, ’it’s been a hell of a day!” [My name] is very me - very British and a little bit moany. I used to call myself Ella Vanass, but everyone thought I was saying Elephant Ass, so I scrapped that!” Elektra Fence

Age: 29 From: Burnley, Lancashire Pronouns: She/her in drag, he/him out of drag Type of drag: “An Elektra Fence night is glitter, glamour, disco and dramatic! I love hosting drag brunches, and when you come to one of my brunches, you don’t forget it because you’ll have seen me drop from the sky down into the splits, bounced into a headstand, span around, leapt on to the bar, and leapt of it in to the splits.” She says: “I am inspired by northern warrior-women like Bet Lynch and Jane McDonald - hence my obsession with leopard print! But also by strong, glamorous ladies, like Miley Cyrus, Kris Jenner and Madonna!” Charity Kase

Age: 24 From: Lancashire Pronouns: She/her in drag, he/him out of drag Type of drag: “I’ve got a reputation for really outlandish crazy looks. I like to play on the darkness in beauty, break beauty stereotypes and create a fantasy from another dimension. My name comes from my ability to craft stuff on a very low budget and transform the grotesque to glamorous and maybe be both at the same time.” She says: “I’m a massive fantasy sci-fi nerd and for anything based outside of this reality, I’m there. Get me a ticket and I will be on that train or flight… or rocket ship. I am hoping to inspire a whole new generation of fantastical mythical creatures to take to the drag stages all over the country.” Choriza May

Age: 30 From: Newcastle Pronouns: She/her in drag, he/him out of drag Type of drag: “I think I’m a funny queen. I love making people laugh... I am a storyteller so I use puppets, live singing, a bit of dancing, projection, spoken word, lip-syncing and I mix all of those together to tell my funny, silly stories.” She says: “As an immigrant queen, I’m someone with a slightly different background to the other queens in the competition, but my drag was born in the UK. There are millions of European immigrants in the UK, and I’m so happy to be representing them as drag queen of the immigrants.” Anubis

