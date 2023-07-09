Russian Troops 'Struggling With Poor Morale' As Ukraine Launches Fresh Bakhmut Assault

Russian troops are being hampered by “poor morale” as Ukraine battles to win back control of the key city of Bakhmut, according to UK intelligence.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the area has seen “intense fighting” in the past week as Kyiv’s counter-offensive continues.
In an update posted on Twitter, they said: “Ukrainian forces have made steady gains to both the north and south of the Russian-held town.
“Russian defenders are highly likely struggling with poor morale, a mix of disparate units and a limited ability to find and strike Ukrainian artillery.”
The MoD said Moscow would see it as “politically unacceptable” for Ukraine to re-take Bakhmut, given it is “one of the few Russian gains in the last 12 months”.
“However, there are highly likely few additional reserves to commit to the sector,” they added.
Russia claimed victory in Bakhmut last month following months of intense fighting in and around the eastern Ukrainian city.
As it is based in the Donbas – the eastern area of Ukraine made up of Luhansk and Donetsk – Bakhmut is essential to Russia’s plan to supposedly “liberate” the region through it’s so-called “special military operation”.