Russian Troops 'Struggling With Poor Morale' As Ukraine Launches Fresh Bakhmut Assault

Soldiers from the 93rd brigade fire a 9K35 Strela-10 Soviet highly mobile, short-range surface-to-air missile system after spotting a Russian surveillance drone between Kostyantynivka and Bakhmut. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Russian troops are being hampered by “poor morale” as Ukraine battles to win back control of the key city of Bakhmut, according to UK intelligence.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the area has seen “intense fighting” in the past week as Kyiv’s counter-offensive continues.

Advertisement

In an update posted on Twitter, they said: “Ukrainian forces have made steady gains to both the north and south of the Russian-held town.

“Russian defenders are highly likely struggling with poor morale, a mix of disparate units and a limited ability to find and strike Ukrainian artillery.”

The MoD said Moscow would see it as “politically unacceptable” for Ukraine to re-take Bakhmut, given it is “one of the few Russian gains in the last 12 months”.

“However, there are highly likely few additional reserves to commit to the sector,” they added.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 08 July 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/mrD2u1RN26



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/9GFMcAlh7y — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 8, 2023

Advertisement

Russia claimed victory in Bakhmut last month following months of intense fighting in and around the eastern Ukrainian city.