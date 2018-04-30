Russell Brand has announced that he is unable to complete his current comedy tour, after his mum sustained “numerous life-threatening injuries” in a “serious road accident”. Last week, Russell’s mum, Barbara, was rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision in Essex. On Monday (30 April), Russell posted a video on his Twitter page, explaining the situation, and shining a light on the work the NHS has done in the days since the accident.

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Russell Brand and his mum, Barbara, at the 'Rock Of Ages' premiere in 2012

Addressing his fans, Russell said: “My mum’s been in a really serious road accident and has sustained what are called polytraumatic injuries, that means numerous life-threatening injuries, so I won’t be able to do the rest of my ‘ReBirth’ tour. “If you’ve got tickets they’ll be refunded or possibly rescheduled but I can’t really imagine that, and I certainly can’t really imagine performing at the moment, because I feel too sad and connected to this. I apologise, but obviously it’s circumstances beyond my control. “I’m sad for my mum, because she’s vulnerable, she only finished chemotherapy a month ago, and for her to be in this situation already is very difficult.”

Thanks for your kind messages.

ReBirth delayed or cancelled due to my Mum’s accident. pic.twitter.com/iSW3RG9Esu — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 30, 2018