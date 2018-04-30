Russell Brand has announced that he is unable to complete his current comedy tour, after his mum sustained “numerous life-threatening injuries” in a “serious road accident”.
Last week, Russell’s mum, Barbara, was rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision in Essex.
On Monday (30 April), Russell posted a video on his Twitter page, explaining the situation, and shining a light on the work the NHS has done in the days since the accident.
Addressing his fans, Russell said: “My mum’s been in a really serious road accident and has sustained what are called polytraumatic injuries, that means numerous life-threatening injuries, so I won’t be able to do the rest of my ‘ReBirth’ tour.
“If you’ve got tickets they’ll be refunded or possibly rescheduled but I can’t really imagine that, and I certainly can’t really imagine performing at the moment, because I feel too sad and connected to this. I apologise, but obviously it’s circumstances beyond my control.
“I’m sad for my mum, because she’s vulnerable, she only finished chemotherapy a month ago, and for her to be in this situation already is very difficult.”
Singling out the NHS, the comedian continued: “What I suppose I would like to say is how I am reminded, as I have [been] many times across my life, of the importance and significance of the NHS, who’ve already saved her life on six occasions, my mum has had cancer six times. And to see the way the medical professionals operate is a phenomenal thing.
“We should be really grateful for the NHS. I think of it as the soul of this country, where people are benevolent and kind and do something valuable for a living.”
Announcing that he’ll be taking a break from social media while his mum recuperates, Russell concluded: “Thank you for all your positive, beautiful messages, prayers for those of you for whom that is meaningful and appropriate.
“And please continue to keep my mum, Barbara Brand, in your thoughts and in your hearts.”
According to the Daily Mail, a man in his forties has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving since the incident.
Russell had nine UK dates remaining on his ‘ReBirth’ tour, and it’s currently unknown whether these will be rescheduled or cancelled.