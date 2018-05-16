Russell Brand Says Mum Has Made 'Remarkable' Recovery Since 'Terrible' Car Accident

Russell Brand has offered an update on his mum, Barbara, following her recent road accident. Last month, Russell announced he was taking a hiatus from social media and cancelling the remainder of his UK tour, after his mother was left after his mum sustained “numerous life-threatening injuries” in a head-on collision. Fortunately, during an appearance on Wednesday’s (16 May) ‘Loose Women’, the comedian revealed his mum had made a “remarkable” recovery, thanking the doctors involved with helping her progress.

ITV Russell on 'Loose Women'

He explained: “She’s done amazing. She had a terrible, terrible car crash. Head-on collision, geezer in the other motor legged it, he’s been pinched. “She had terrible, terrible injuries. Broken back, broken neck, terrible abdominal injuries... but she’s making a remarkable recovery due to her spirit and the incredible National Health Service, and the people that work there do such phenomenal work. It’s unbelievable.” Discussing her past brushes with ill health, Russell added: “She’s had cancer six times. She’d only finished chemo a month before the crash. So she’s still sort of having to go for regular checks and that. She bounces right back - the woman wants to live – she’s full of spirit.”

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Russell and Barbara Brand at the 'Rock Of Ages' premiere in 2012