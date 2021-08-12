It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies has hit out at Disney+ series Loki over the way it handled the bisexuality of the comic book antihero. The screenwriter called the mention of the character’s sexuality a “pathetic” and “feeble” gesture “towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told”. The Marvel show, which stars Tom Hiddleston in the titular role, confirmed Loki’s sexuality during a conversation about dating history he had with Lady Loki in the third episode.

Marvel Studios Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the Disney+ series Loki

Sylvie says: “Must’ve been would-be princess or perhaps, another prince?” to which Loki replies, “A bit of both, I suspect the same as you.” The dialogue did not go far enough for Russell, who has penned some of the most popular LGBTQ+ television dramas, including It’s A Sin and Queer As Folk. Speaking during a recent video panel on the state of LGBTQ+ representation in TV, he said (via Uproxx): “I think huge, clanging warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney+ especially. “I think that’s a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’ It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince,’ and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvellous?’ “It’s pathetic. It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.”

Colin McPherson via Getty Images Screenwriter and director Russell T Davies