A Russian reporter investigating the deaths of Kremlin-linked mercenaries in Syria has died in a mysterious accident.

Maxim Borodin was found badly injured by neighbours on Thursday after falling from the balcony of his fifth floor flat in Yekaterinburg. He died in hospital on Sunday.

According to local reports, police said the apartment was locked from the inside and there was no suicide note. They said they were not treating the 32-year-old’s death as suspicious.

The local investigative committee, which examines serious crimes, told the TASS news agency: “There are no grounds for launching a case.”

His friend, Vyacheslav Bashkov, told the BBC that Borodin claimed to have spotted a man with a weapon on his balcony and people wearing camouflage and masks on the staircase earlier in the week.

Bashkov added that Borodin later called him back to say the men had been taking part in a security exercise.

Another friend, Paulina Andreevna, wrote in a Facebook post that Borodin had been hospitalised earlier in the month after a stranger attacked him outside his home.

Last year an assailant reportedly hit Borodin over the head with a steel pipe shortly after he’d reported on a controversial film about Tsar Nicholas II.