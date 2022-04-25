Russia Has Lost 15,000 Troops Since The Start Of The War, UK Believes

The MoD added: “This likely reflects a desire to hide the true scale of Russia’s losses from the domestic population.”

Wallace said Russia has so far “failed in nearly every one of its objectives”, adding: “In recognition of this failure the Russian high command has regrouped, reinforced and changed focus to securing Donetsk and Luhansk oblast.”

He added: “At the start of this conflict Russia had committed over 120 battalion tactical groups, approximately 65 per cent of its entire ground combat strength.

“As of now we assess around over 25 per cent of these have been rendered not combat effective.

“Ukraine is an inspiration to us all. Their brave people have never stopped fighting for their lands. They have endured indiscriminate bombardment, war crimes and overwhelming military aggression but they have stood firm, galvanised the international community and beaten back the army of Russia in the north and the north east.

“We anticipate this next phase of the invasion will be an attempt by Russia to occupy further the Donbas and connect via Mariupol the Crimea so it’s urgent that we in the international community ensure Ukraine gets the aid and weapons it so much needs.”