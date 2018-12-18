NEWS Russian Cargo Ship Stuck Just Off Cornwall Beach A Russian bulk cargo ship has run aground off a beach in Cornwall, south-west England. The 180 metre long ship has 18 Russian crew on board. The Falmouth coastguard’s plan was to refloat the ship when the tide rose. More Videos The Royal Family Release Their Christmas Card Man Arrested In Hong Kong For Throwing Money Off Gas Explosion Injures Dozens At Restaurant In Emmeline Pankhurst Statue Unveiled In Manchester Murderer And Rapist Of Teenager Viktorija Sokolova...