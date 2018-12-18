NEWS

Russian Cargo Ship Stuck Just Off Cornwall Beach

A Russian bulk cargo ship has run aground off a beach in Cornwall, south-west England. The 180 metre long ship has 18 Russian crew on board. The Falmouth coastguard’s plan was to refloat the ship when the tide rose.

