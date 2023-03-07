Senior Russian Officers Are Refusing To Fight After Facing Such Intense Losses, Ukraine Claims

Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery cannon aiming to Russian positions in the frontline nearby Bakhmut in Donbas, Ukraine, March 5th, 2023. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian officers have reportedly refused to fight in the east of Ukraine after facing heavy losses on the battlefield.

Ukrainian officials told newspaper the Kyiv Post that senior Russian officers who were previously an elite part of the Moscow’s forces, have rejected orders to continue attacking the Ukrainian town of of Vuhledar.

Advertisement

Allegedly, the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Pacific Fleet has suffered around 300 casualties a day over the last three weeks.

This Russian marine brigade was originally a leading part of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine last February, but since then, they’ve been torn apart again and again on the battlefield by their opponents.

A think tank, The Institute for the Study of War, believes that the entire battalion has been rebuilt around seven times over the last year, with poorly equipped conscripts filling in the gaps.

The troops subsequently still face heavy losses, as videos on social media prove.

Russia keeps trying to advance in the minefields near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast



Footage shows the Russian BMP infantry fighting vehicle of the Pacific Fleet's 155th brigade getting destroyed after hitting two mines & getting hit by an anti-tank weapon

📹https://t.co/DznzDDu8Ms pic.twitter.com/I8ewZP70d5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 28, 2023

Advertisement

The Ukrainian military told the Kyiv Post: “The leaders of the brigade and senior officers are refusing to proceed with a new senseless attack as demanded by their unskilled commanders – to storm well-defended Ukrainian positions with little protection or preparation.”

Two units – the Steppe and Tiger Cossack Battalion – have also reportedly refused to take part, adding to the ongoing idea that Russian troops are demoralised and struggling.

It all comes after Russia allegedly lost around 130 tanks and armoured vehicles in the ongoing conflict around Vuhledar.

But, this is not the only site where Russia is struggling to make any progress either.

Nato has also claimed that Russian losses are much higher than Ukraine’s in Bakhmut, a self-mining town slightly north to Vuhledar. Russia is particularly keen to claim it because it would be able to mount further offensive operations into Ukraine.

According to a Nato source who spoke to CNN on Monday, there is a five to one death ratio for Russian to Ukrainian soldiers in this area.

Advertisement

The UK’s Ministry of Defence also warned in its daily intelligence briefing on Tuesday: “The Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut continues to degrade forces on both sides.

“Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces likely stabilised their defensive perimeter following previous Russian advance into the north of the town.”

The MoD then hinted that Ukraine might be struggling too, explaining: “Muddy conditions are likely hampering Ukrainian resupply efforts as they increasingly resort to using unpaved tracks.”

The MoD suggested this “highlights the difficulty in sustaining the high levels of personnel and ammunition required to advance with their current tactics”.

Advertisement