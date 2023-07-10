Entertainmentmargot robbiebarbieRyan Gosling

Ryan Gosling Has Blink-And-You-Miss-It Nod To Eva Mendes In Barbie Premiere Look

His accessory was a sweet, subtle tribute to his partner of over a decade.
Carly Ledbetter
Ryan Gosling attends the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall Sunday in Los Angeles.
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling is “Kenning” it on the red carpet.

The Notebook actor gave a subtle nod to his longtime partner, actor Eva Mendes, on the red carpet at the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Gosling, who plays Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-helmed film, personified his character in a light pink Gucci suit at the event.

He accessorised with a Barbie-themed “E” necklace, which stands for “Eva”.

The actor’s stylist, Mark Avery, thanked Hollywood 3D Printing on his Instagram page on Sunday for “helping me achieve the Barbie E”.

A closer look at the "E" necklace Gosling wore.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Gosling and his co-star, Margot Robbie.
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Gosling and Mendes were first linked to each other in 2011, when they co-starred in the movie The Place Beyond the Pines. The pair, who share two daughters, are extremely private about their relationship and have never confirmed or denied whether they are married.

Gosling shouted out Mendes on the Barbie red carpet on Sunday, calling her “the greatest mom of all time” in an interview with E! News.

He also said his two girls ― Esmeralda and Amada ― love to “play Barbies”.

“When this script arrived into my life — when it landed from wherever it came from — it was right at this time when my kids were really deep into it,” he told the outlet. “So all of the observations that they make about Barbie life and how they integrate into your life, it’s so incredible.”

See more of the incredible Barbiecore looks from Sunday night’s premiere below:

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Margot Robbie
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images
Issa Rae
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Kiersey Clemons
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA via Getty Images
Kate McKinnon
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Greta Gerwig
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Simu Liu
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Ariana Greenblatt
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Xochitl Gomez
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
America Ferrera
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Hari Nef
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Gal Gadot
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Michael Cera and Kingsley Ben-Adir
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Elisabeth Röhm
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Ryan Gosling
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Karrueche Tran
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

