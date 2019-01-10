Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed he encountered homophobic abuse in the street on Thursday morning, only for the person responsible to run off when he confronted them.
The former ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ host shared his experience on Twitter, revealing that he was branded a “faggot” by an unknown homophobe on Great Portland Street in London.
When he challenged the man responsible to repeat the remark (or, as he put it, “when I shouted ‘you what?’”), he then scarpered, prompting Rylan to issue his comeback on his public platform.
He wrote: “To the prick on Great Portland Street that just shouted “Fuck Off You Faggot” at me.
“When I shouted ‘you what’ at you and you [ran] away.... you run like Phoebe in Friends…”
Hammering the point home, Rylan also shared a gif of Lisa Kudrow running in character in the memorable ‘Friends’ sequence.
Last week, Rylan reflected on the fact it has now been six years since he entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, fresh from his stint on ‘X Factor’, and everything he’s experienced since then.
He wrote: “I made friends for life, won it, started hosting on it, got married from it and my colleagues became family. Sometimes you gotta let things go... but not that surely. It’ll be back one day. It’s too good not to.”
Although ‘Big Brother’ was cancelled towards the end of 2018, Rylan is maintaining that he hopes to find the long-serving reality show a new home this year, even making it his New Year’s resolution.
So far, Rylan’s 2019 is off to a strong start, having landed his own Saturday afternoon Radio 2 show, after impressing station bosses when he guest presented Zoë Ball’s slot.