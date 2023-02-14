S Club 7 are ready to bring it all back for their 25th anniversary after announcing they are reuniting for a UK tour later this year in celebration of the milestone.

The seven-piece pop group were originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998 and went in to become of the UK’s biggest pop acts thanks to hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut single Bring It All Back.

This isn’t the first time they’ve reunited since disbanding in 2003. They briefly returned to the music scene in 2014 to perform a medley of their best-known songs for the BBC Children In Need appeal and toured the UK the following year.

Their new UK and Ireland arena reunion tour will see all seven original members – Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Tina Barrett – back on the road together.

(left to right) Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O'Meara, of S Club 7. Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images

The band said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again.

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long. Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done.

“We hope everyone can join us for one big party.”

They will open their 11-date tour on 13 October in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena before continuing to cities including Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

The O2 in London will be the last stop on the tour on 28 October.

S Club 7 pictured in 2000. Tim Roney via Getty Images

Appearing on BBC’s The One Show after the announcement, Bradley revealed the tour will have a nostalgic feeling to it.

“Obviously we’re bringing the late 90s/early noughties. So it’s a lot of fun”, he said.

“Our music is very positive and I think in today’s times you need a bit of positive, you need to be picking up so that’s what we’re here to do.”

The group confirmed everyone had immediately agreed to reunite as it “felt like the right time” for them.

They said they were most excited to perform their hit Reach on the tour but added that they were open to fans contacting them through social media to request what songs they would like to hear during the shows.

During their five years together they produced four studio albums with their debut, S Club, released in 1999.

They followed this up with the chart-topper 7 in 2000, Sunshine in 2001 and Seeing Double in 2002.

They also cemented their fame after starring in their own BBC TV series Miami 7 and LA 7.

After they called it a day, band members went on to explore other pursuits, with Rachel launching a solo music career and competing on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing On Ice.

Hannah became a TV actor with roles in shows such as ITV’s Primeval, and Jon has performed in West End shows including Les Miserables and Jersey Boys.

Bradley, Jo and Paul later became members of the spin-off group S Club Allstars, previously S Club 3, with Tina joining them in 2014.

Jo, who also released solo music and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2007, has gone through a number of back operations in recent years.