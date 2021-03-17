Sabine Schmitz, Motor Racing Legend And Top Gear Star, Dies Aged 51

“Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness. We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine!”

Nurburgring, the iconic German racing track, said in a statement on Wednesday: “The Nurburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver.

As well as motor racing, she was also known for appearing on BBC’s Top Gear over the years.

Sabine, also known as the Queen of the Nurburgring, revealed last year that she had diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

German racing legend and Top Gear star Sabine Schmitz has died at the age of 51.

Schmitz revealed she had cancer on Twitter last year, explaining her absence from the Nurburgring Endurance Series.

“Many of you have probably wondered why I was on the list of participants on our Porsche in the NSL and then didn’t drive after all,” she wrote at the time.

“I would like to provide enlightenment here, I think I owe it to my/our fans!

“Since the end of 2017, I have been fighting an extremely persistent cancer that has not been eliminated with the resources so far. It got a little better – but now it’s come back with full force.

“Now I have to draw all the strength and nerve to master the next powerful therapies … hoping something [good] will happen. So I say goodbye ‘probably’ for the first time this season.

“In addition, I would like to thank everyone for their help and support in my everyday life, and encouragement in writing!

“So sweethearts, now you have an update. Please stay healthy and cheerful, see you at the ’Ring.”

Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter. Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness said Sabine was a “brilliantly bonkers and an amazing human being”.