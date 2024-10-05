Sabrina Carpenter Has 1 Piece Of Advice For People Bothered By Her Sexuality

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Like many young pop stars, Sabrina Carpenter has long cited Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears as inspirations. Unfortunately, she’s been subjected to some of the sexist commentary her musical predecessors endured, too.

In an interview with Time published this week, Carpenter said she’s “definitely” been criticised for expressing her sexuality in her music videos and live performances, much as Aguilera and Spears were during their heyday.

“I definitely get that as well,” she told the outlet, alluding to the challenges of honing a pop career in the era of social media. “Someone told me this, whenever I would get upset or feel like I’m the only one getting criticised for something other people are able to do seemingly so freely: I’m the one that’s seeing all the negative shit about myself. My friends don’t see that.”

As for those who have “a strong opinion” on her sexy costumes, Carpenter has a few words of advice.

“To that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s OK,” she explained. “It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticise, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing.”

“If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do,” she added.

Sabrina Carpenter performs at Outside Lands Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

At 25, Carpenter is hardly a show business novice. The Pennsylvania native rose to prominence on the Disney Channel series “Girl Meets World,” which ran from 2014 to 2017. She’s spent much of the past year as the opening act on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, even joining Swift herself onstage in Sydney.

It wasn’t until the April release of her smash single “Espresso,” however, that Carpenter was able to fully capture the pop zeitgeist. Her latest album, “Short ’n Sweet,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart after its release in August and spawned two more hit singles, “Please Please Please” and “Taste.” She kicked off a global tour in support of the album last month.

In the meantime, Carpenter has taken steps to align herself with other music industry stalwarts. Last month, she attended the MTV VMAs in a vintage Bob Mackie gown previously worn by Madonna. She also teamed up with Aguilera for a new version of “What a Girl Wants” in honour of the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s debut album.

And much as Madonna welcomed Spears and Aguilera into her orbit with a smooch years ago, Aguilera recognised the “symbolic, full-circle connection” she shares with Carpenter for this year’s Time 100 list, which celebrates the most influential people of 2024.

“As a fellow 5-ft. female with a similar working-adolescent Disney history, I firsthand recognise and respect what it takes to maintain clarity while delivering within the demands of this business,” she wrote. “Sabrina handles the task with seemingly effortless ease and charisma while promoting, performing, and handling press with a smile and her signature coy charm.”