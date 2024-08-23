Sabrina Carpenter Fights Jenna Ortega To The Death In Truly Outrageous New Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega in the Taste music video Vevo

Sabrina Carpenter’s new music video opens with a “parental advisory and viewer warning” that it “contains explicit content and depicts graphic violence which may be offensive to some viewers”.

And we can assure you, she is absolutely not kidding around.

On Friday afternoon, the chart-topping US singer unveiled the truly outrageous video for her new video Taste, in which she and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega go head-to-head over a shared love interest.

Advertisement

This is no ordinary music video cat fight, though, with blood splattering, knives being thrown, torsos being impaled on picket fences, limbs being lopped off (then used as weapons) and chainsaws being used to see off love rivals – all in the space of just three minutes.

Check out Sabrina and Jenna going all out in the Tasty video for yourself below – but don’t say we didn’t warn you…

After the video’s release, Jenna shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, writing: “So proud and excited for you sweet girl. Absolutely loved making this one, thank you for having me. How special. I’d kill for you whenever.”

Advertisement

Taste is the third single to be taken from Sabrina’s new album Short N’ Sweet, which was also released on Friday.

Prior to that, she topped the UK charts with the singles Espresso and Please Please Please earlier in the year.