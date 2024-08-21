Sabrina Carpenter Appears To Be Teasing A Mysterious Collab – And Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts

Sabrina Carpenter fans’ imaginations are running wild after the Espresso singer appeared to tease a mysterious new collaboration.
The chart-topping star – who is currently gearing up for the release of her new album Short N’ Sweet on Friday – shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Wednesday morning, alongside the caption: “Taste me!”
One snap in particular has really captured fans’ attention, showing the singer from behind, standing next to a dark-haired female figure.
It didn’t take long for fans to put two and two together and reach the conclusion that Sabrina will be teasing a new collaboration, or at least an interesting co-star in her next music video.
And speculation is already rife about who it could be.
The caption does hint at a new music video or single, as the opening track of Short N’ Sweet is also titled Taste.
Preceding singles Espresso and Please Please Please have already topped the UK singles chart following their release earlier in the summer.