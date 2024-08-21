Sabrina Carpenter Appears To Be Teasing A Mysterious Collab – And Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts

Sabrina Carpenter via Associated Press

Sabrina Carpenter fans’ imaginations are running wild after the Espresso singer appeared to tease a mysterious new collaboration.

The chart-topping star – who is currently gearing up for the release of her new album Short N’ Sweet on Friday – shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Wednesday morning, alongside the caption: “Taste me!”

Advertisement

One snap in particular has really captured fans’ attention, showing the singer from behind, standing next to a dark-haired female figure.

It didn’t take long for fans to put two and two together and reach the conclusion that Sabrina will be teasing a new collaboration, or at least an interesting co-star in her next music video.

And speculation is already rife about who it could be.

What if this is Olivia with her https://t.co/7TFrATFdcw — ✰Cai✰(fan account) 🦋 (@AKISTALLI) August 20, 2024

Advertisement

olivia rodrigo and sabrina carpenter??????! pic.twitter.com/GBFsqyRsMm — carol (@obrvden) August 21, 2024

dare i say this is olivia rodrigo with sabrina carpenter pic.twitter.com/ds1YHJJW8z — audz ˘͈ᵕ˘͈ (@geekingaudagain) August 21, 2024

Other names in the frame include Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey, Water singer Tyla or woman of the moment Chappell Roan, whose hit Good Luck, Babe! Sabrina previously covered in Radio 1’s Live Lounge…

lana del rey — oliver (@olver3158440172) August 21, 2024

Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter teases new single



Fans are guessing the song will feature Tyla 👀 pic.twitter.com/wclEUUNxbI — Sabrina Times (@SabrinaTimes) August 20, 2024

Tyla x Sabrina is coming? Oh the summer DEFINITELY belongs to Sabrina pic.twitter.com/mMxM0BuDoL — ໊ (@pollynpocket) August 20, 2024

a sabrina carpenter and tyla collab right when demure aesthetics are dominating the mainstream………………. pic.twitter.com/GPIUF4NFsU — ✰ (@breathinjennies) August 21, 2024

they saying Olivia and Lana in the comments whole time this tyla https://t.co/yr93D6vkzv — ☆ 🖤 (@luvstunn) August 20, 2024

Advertisement

It’s Chappell clock the nail color https://t.co/E8T9E28bwz — faye :P (@fayedfazbear) August 20, 2024

my dumbass thought this was raye https://t.co/gEHxH6IXZw — phey ྀིྀིྀིྀིྀི (@folklorlvr) August 21, 2024

Meanwhile, another popular theory has suggested that Sabrina might have recruited Jenna Ortega to appear in her next video, based on a few clues…

Advertisement

y’all it is jenna ortega with sabrina carpenter pic.twitter.com/A8qnyilyVJ — sia ✧ (@lnhortega) August 21, 2024

I’m ready to clown because this really looks like Jenna 👀 The hair, the way she crosses her arms, her height, her waist, and most importantly the nails. Would be super random if it is her but it’s look too much like Jenna to not be Jenna tbh pic.twitter.com/pcsJ5YwtRp — Eloise 🕷️ (@cairoswife) August 21, 2024

Is she doing a song for Beetlejuice? https://t.co/ECtPoXhEzE — Van Helsing(2004) Stan Account (@ambular_93) August 21, 2024

And there are also some who reckon Sabrina’s next video will see her simply starring alongside a dark-haired version of herself…

everyone saying that might be olivia when it’s both sabrina with blonde and black hair. she literally debuted a black hairstyle the other day 😭 — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) August 21, 2024

Advertisement

My top 3 guesses:

1. They're both Sabrina

2. Tyla (Maybe surprise Collab? Or could just be a Cameo?)

3. Jenna Ortega (has red nails, she's 5'1, plus they follow each other) pic.twitter.com/Ejk2l8f7nC — Andy 💋 (@loserbrina) August 21, 2024

Not me hoping it’s just Sabrina with black hair because I’m dying to see her brunette again pic.twitter.com/u7CHSLt4vB — 𝔇𝔞𝔫𝔱𝔢 🗡️ ✨ (@ObjectivelyDant) August 20, 2024

What if the black hair person is actually sabrina and the blonde hair person is someone else??? Because that doesnt look like her initial ring pic.twitter.com/oJ79zFbNLQ — jackie ᧔࿔᧓💋 (@carpentergall) August 20, 2024

"this is someone the same height as sabrina" girl 20 bucks says shes wearing 6 inch gogo boots in this pic https://t.co/cjPhmt6CCq — bri 🌨 (@Iovemitsuri) August 21, 2024

Our favourite comparison of the lot, though, has to be this one…

Advertisement

The caption does hint at a new music video or single, as the opening track of Short N’ Sweet is also titled Taste.