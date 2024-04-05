Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher Announce Their Divorce

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are going their separate ways.

The two actors announced their split in joint Instagram Story posts on Friday.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” the two said via their respective posts, alongside a photo of them in coordinating tennis outfits.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the statements read. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Baron Cohen and Fisher tied the knot in 2010, after a six-year engagement. They share two daughters and a son.

The two first crossed paths in Sydney around 2000. Baron Cohen told The New York Times in 2020 that he found his future wife “hilarious”.

“We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did,” he said with a laugh. “It’s taken her about 20 years to know.”

Though the two often attracted public attention as actors in Hollywood, Fisher has spoken out before about keeping her marriage away from the spotlight.

“I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it’s remained something private and valuable to me,” she told Australian Women’s Weekly in 2022.

“I don’t know if that’s the secret,” she said. “But having a shared ability to find humour in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection … And otherwise, I just think it’s nice to keep some things for yourself.”

Baron Cohen and Fisher attend the Directors Guild of America Awards on Feb. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Baron Cohen has been in the news recently, after actor Rebel Wilson alleged that the Ali G actor pressured her to appear nude in the 2016 film, The Brothers Grimsby, and made other lewd requests.

A representative for Baron Cohen responded to the Pitch Perfect actor’s allegations in a statement shared with Deadline last month.