Watchdog To Investigate Scotland Yard’s Secretive Gangs Database After Damning Report

PA Archive/PA Images Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick arrive at a new knife crime strategy in south London

Scotland Yard’s secretive gangs database is under investigation by the data watchdog after a damning report warned some officers were acting like “they’re in the Wild West” to populate it. Amnesty International has urged Sadiq Khan to “dismantle” the so-called ‘Gangs Matrix’ after a report by the charity concluded that it breaches international human rights law. The Information Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday confirmed it was investigating the database. ICO deputy commissioner for operations, James Dipple-Johnstone, said as part of its investigation it was “considering how the database is used and if any aspects of it constitute a breach of the Data Protection Act”. The Met has not responded to a request for comment. Amnesty is also calling on the Home Affairs Committee of MPs and the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office to investigate following a year-long probe, called Trapped In The Matrix. It believes officers may have breached the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act by using fake social media profiles to monitor young people without the necessary authorisation. Amnesty International’s UK’s director, Kate Allen, said: “Some police officers have been acting like they’re in the Wild West, making the false assumptions that they can set up fake profiles and covertly befriend people online to monitor them without needed RIPA warrants.” Allen, speaking after a Bank holiday weekend of bloodshed, said there is “clearly a huge problem” with violence in the capital but that the database is “not the answer”. She said: “It’s part of an unhelpful and racialised focus on the concept of gangs. Put simply it’s the wrong tool for the wrong job. “The entire system is racially discriminatory, stigmatising young black men for the type of music they listen to, or their social media behaviour, and perpetuating racial bias with potential impacts in all areas of their lives.”

Amnesty Amnesty's report found 35% of those on the matrix had not committed a serious offence

The matrix has long been considered controversial due to the disproportionate amount of BAME people on it - 87%, according to figures from July 2016 - but Amnesty has now revealed that many of its subjects are also not violent criminals. Forty per cent of the 3,800-odd people on the database - as of October 2017 - have no record of involvement in any violent offence, Amnesty found, and 35% have never committed any ‘serious offence’. The matrix ranks individuals through a traffic-light scoring system according to their “propensity for violence”, with red being the most at risk and green the least. As of October 2017, less than 5% of the individuals on the matrix had a red classification. Some 64% were green. One unnamed officer at a police gangs unit told Amnesty: “The risk scoring can sometimes be skewed. You know that person hasn’t done anything for two years but he is still there right at the top. There was a period 18 months ago when our top 10 were simply not on our radar”. Amnesty said the “gang label is haphazardly used” and is concerned with how young men are added to the database, how they can get off it and their treatment by police and partner agencies - such as housing associations, job centres and youth services - with few “safeguards and little oversight” in place. Anecdotal evidence, Amnesty said, suggests a police “escalation of pressure” on the families of those on the database, including issuing eviction threats. The ploy, the report said, is considered one of the “three most celebrated tactics” along with imprisonment and deportation.

Steven Hopkins Amnesty accused some police officers as acting like they're in the 'Wild West'