2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks

Award show season felt like it officially kicked off with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, as the nominees and attendees were dripping in glamour for the in-person red carpet.
The event, staged at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, felt like a novelty amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was also a complete departure from the Golden Globe Awards, which took place in January to nonexistent fanfare — the ceremony wasn’t televised, there was no red carpet to speak of, and winners were simply announced on Twitter.
For the SAG Awards on Sunday, guests had to present full proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend, which led to one notable cancellation but didn’t seem to present a problem for most of Hollywood. Attendees also had to show a negative lab-based PCR test within 48 hours of the event, as well as a negative antigen rapid test on the day of.
Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox, a two-time SAG award winner herself, helmed the E! News red carpet alongside actor Yvette Nicole Brown and E!’s trusty Glambot.