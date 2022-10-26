Sainsbury's New Major Change Will Hit 1.8 Million Customers Next Week

Daniel Harvey Gonzalez via Getty Images There are still ways to dodge the points cut

If you shop with supermarket giant Sainsbury’s, there’s about to be a major change to the number of Nectar points you collect with each purchase.

1.8 million customers of the store who are with Sainsbury’s Bank will see the number of points they earn slashed from next week.

Instead of earning two Nectar Points per £1 spent on your shop when paying with a Sainsbury’s Bank credit card, you’ll instead just earn one for every £2 spent.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “While we understand this offer is popular with card holders, we are certain that all customers will continue to find great value and to save money with Sainsbury’s through our low-priced food, competitive financial services and affordable Argos and Habitat brands.”

Still wanting to earn two points per £1 spent? The good news is that there is still a way to do so.

If you switch to an American Express Nectar Credit Card you’ll still bag the deal but on all purchases and it doesn’t matter where you shop.

You will need to pay a £25 annual fee just to own the card however.

What are Nectar Points?

Nectar Points are the points you can collect for every pound you spend at Sainsbury’s or at a range of partner retailers if you sign up to the loyalty scheme.

Once you’ve collected enough points you can redeem them - you can either spend them at Sainsbury’s itself and get a discount on your weekly shop or exchange them for vouchers to spend elsewhere.