Forget Heathrow’s third runway, the truly divisive issue of the week is Heinz’s decision to rename Salad Cream as Sandwich Cream.
The change is apparently due to the fact very few people now actually eat it on salad – with most opting instead to slather it on, you guessed it, their sandwiches.
As is customary in our modern age, people are outraged.
But why stop there? Practically all of the great retro food classics have stupid names - here are 5 that definitely need changing.
Prawn Cocktail
You can’t drink it and it rarely comes with gin.
Toad In The Hole
Ain’t no toad, ain’t no hole.
Scotch Egg
As far as we’re aware, no Scot has ever laid an egg.
Spotted Dick
Nuff said.
Beef Wellington
Beef should only ever be served on a plate. Or in a bun. Certainly not footwear.
(Yes we’re aware Wellington was a real man, this isn’t exactly a serious piece).