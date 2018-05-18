This is such a refreshing salad; sweet, salt, bitter and spicy by turns. It makes a light lunch for two people or a starter for four and it's as good in winter as in summer. It's a movable feast.

You can vary the salad stuff, although I like the snap and slight bitterness of the chicory, and of course leave out the ham if you don't eat meat.

But do please try the burnt oranges and the spiced walnuts. They lift this salad out of the ordinary.

Salad with Burnt Orange and Spiced Walnuts (serves 2-4)