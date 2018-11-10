Sky Atlantic might just be onto a new cult gem with ‘Sally4Ever’, a new show from the comedy brains behind ‘Nighty Night’.

What is ‘Sally4Ever’ about?

‘Sally4Ever’ follows, unsurprisingly, Sally, a woman in her thirties who has lived with her largely unappealing boyfriend David for ten years. On the same night David asks (or rather, begs) Sally to marry him, she has a minor crisis and embarks on an affair with Emma, a free spirit with whom she exchanged flirty-eyes with on the tube.

‘Sally4Ever’ is ultimately a fresh new lesbian comedy about making decisions, and wanting to choose a different path to the one that’s set out for you, or perhaps the one that everyone else thinks you should take.