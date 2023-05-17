Salma Hayek Shrugs Off Wardrobe Malfunction While Celebrating Massive Milestone

Salma Hayek. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Salma Hayek knows how to cut loose, and the Living it Up actor did just that to celebrate an impressive new milestone on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the star shared a video of herself joyfully dancing in a robe with her glam team to commemorate reaching 24 million followers on the platform.

After her robe slipped down, revealing some NSFW lady bits — tastefully blurred in the video — an unfazed Hayek continued showcasing her moves as her friends reveled in the background.

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile. Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride!” she wrote in the caption of the merry clip.

“I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude,” the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star added, alongside a dancing emoji.

Hayek, who has been married to husband François-Henri Pinault since 2009, hasn’t been shy about showing off her physique with stunning snaps on social media.

Last month, the actor wowed fans in a neon green bikini, stylishly flipping her hair back as she emerged from the ocean.

Hayek confessed to People in 2020 that her figure doesn’t come from spending long hours in the gym. She said she doesn’t “have time to exercise” with work days of 16 hours or more.

“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” she explained, revealing how she manages to stay so fit. “So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.”

