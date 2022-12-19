Entertainment
Salt Bae Mocked For Pestering Messi After World Cup Triumph

The viral chef eventually got his photo with the Argentine football great.
Graeme Demianyk

News Editor, HuffPost UK

Nusret Goekce, nicknamed Salt Bae, kisses the World Cup after the final between Argentina and France in Lusail City, Qatar.
Dan Mullan via Getty Images

The viral chef known as Salt Bae has faced on online backlash after footage emerged of him trying to get a photo with Lionel Messi as the Argentinian football great celebrated on the pitch after his World Cup final triumph

Salt Bae, the nickname for Nusret Gokce, has become famous for his style of pouring salt on a steak, and sells meat covered with gold flakes for more than £1,000.

In a series of clips posted on social media after Argentina’s dramatic win over France on Sunday, Salt Bae is seen wearing Fifa accreditation as he twice grabs Messi by the shoulder in an attempt to get his attention.

While the Argentina legend is filmed brushing him away, Salt Bae later posted a picture on Instagram of himself with the tournament’s Golden Ball winner.

In other videos posted to his account, he is seen holding the trophy beside Argentinian midfielder Angel Di Maria, and biting another player’s winning medal.

The Times reported someone like Salt Bae touching the trophy is in contravention of the sport’s governing body Fifa’s rules, as it can only be handled by “a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the Fifa World Cup and heads of state”. The reported added Salt Bae is a friend of Gianni Infantino, the Fifa president.

The reaction on Twitter was salty.

