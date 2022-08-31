Sarah Beeny in 2018 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Sarah Beeny has revealed she cut her hair short and donated it to charity before beginning cancer treatment.

In an interview with The Telegraph published earlier this week, the property presenter shared publicly that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and recently began chemotherapy.

She also said that she will have surgery and undergo radiotherapy treatment next year.

Posting on Instagram shortly after going public with her diagnosis, Sarah shared a photo of herself sporting shorter hair, explaining she was “getting one step ahead after first chemo treatment for breast cancer on Friday – the exclusive club you’d rather not be a member of!”.

She added that her “little pile of not very good condition hair” was “on its way to the Little Princess Trust, a charity who provide wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

Commenting on Sarah’s post, the Little Princess Trust responded: “Wow! What a wonderful hair donation, thank you so much for your support. Everyone here at LPT are wishing you and your family the best of luck.”

The 50-year-old presenter and property expert is best known for her work on shows like Help! My House Is Falling Down and Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country.

During her interview this week, Sarah stated that she will continue to work after her diagnosis, and is currently focused on a new Channel 4 series and book she has planned for later in the year.

“I’m lucky because I live in a family where we all talk,” Sarah explained. “They just said, ‘You will be honest?’ And I said, ‘I promise you that I’m going to be around for a jolly long time yet. It’s going to be a bit difficult. But I promise I won’t lie.’ And I think they were OK once I said that.”

She added that she plans to draw on her “inner strength” throughout her treatment process.