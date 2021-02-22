Sarah Harding Shares Update With Fans Following Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah Harding has said that the support of her fans following her cancer diagnosis has helped her “so much”, in an update posted on her Twitter page. Last August, Sarah revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in the year, which she was then informed had spread to other parts of her body. The Girls Aloud star has now told her fans she has been able to finish writing her autobiography “in between treatments and hospital visits” for the disease.

Getty Sarah Harding

In a Twitter post on Monday, Sarah wrote: “I know I’m not really that present on here which I promise I’ll try to get a bit better at, as honestly it means the world to me when I come on and see all your well wishes. “Thank you for the love and support, on bad days it helps me so much.” She continued: “Mum, the dogs and I had a really lovely but quiet Christmas together, which was different to my usual, but seemed a fitting way to end such a strange year. And since then, in between treatments and hospital visits I’ve managed to finish my book! “I can’t believe I’ve actually gone and done it and it’s now at the printers! I’m so excited for it to come out.”

Sarah said she hoped her upcoming book – titled Hear Me Out – would “show people the real me, or perhaps remind them”. “Because, somewhere - amongst the nightclubs, the frocks and hairdos, the big chart hits, and the glamour of being a popstar – the other Sarah Harding got utterly lost,” she said. “She’s the one who’s been forgotten. And all I want is for you to hear her out.”

