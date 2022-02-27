Saturday Night Live Viewers Moved To Tears Over ‘Majestic’ Ukrainian Choir Performance

Saturday Night Live viewers were moved to tears following the US show’s tribute to Ukraine at the start of this weekend’s programme.

At the beginning of Saturday’s show, hosts Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, who performed a moving rendition of Prayer for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Kyiv was spelled out in candles on a table just in front of the choir.

Watch the clip above.

Advertisement

Following the moving scenes, viewers praised the show for the ‘haunting’ and ‘majestic’ show opener…

Anybody else burst into tears while watching the cold open of #SNL?#Ukraine — Jennifer Johnston (@jennifer_jj) February 27, 2022

If you missed it, this is was the #SNL cold open to the show tonight … and it was absolutely MAJESTIC! 🇺🇦🌻 #StandWithUkriane #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/vEyJI7Dpcy — — 🌻 ебать Росію 🌻 — (@JoeSteelerFan) February 27, 2022

Very moving and respectful tribute to Ukraine and Kyiv tonight on SNL. #SNL — samanthah24 (@Halverson21S) February 27, 2022

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases, and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.

Advertisement