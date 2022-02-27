Saturday Night Live Viewers Moved To Tears Over ‘Majestic’ Ukrainian Choir Performance

Saturday Night Live viewers were moved to tears following the US show’s tribute to Ukraine at the start of this weekend’s programme.
At the beginning of Saturday’s show, hosts Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, who performed a moving rendition of Prayer for Ukraine.
Kyiv was spelled out in candles on a table just in front of the choir.
Following the moving scenes, viewers praised the show for the ‘haunting’ and ‘majestic’ show opener…
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases, and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.
Violence continues to rage across the region following the commencement of military operations ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.