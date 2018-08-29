Demands For UK Fishing Boats To Be Guarded By Royal Navy After 'Scallop War' With French Vessels

French and British fisherman have clashed in the English channel, in an ongoing “war” over scallops. The incident took place 22km off the Normandy coast, where British boats are legally entitled to fish all year round. French ones are only permitted to do so during the scallop fishing season – which runs from 1 October to 15 May – and for more than a decade tensions have been rising, with the French accusing the Brits of “pillaging” stocks. On Monday night, about 40 French vessels gathered in protest against their British counterparts and one Brit, who owns two of the Devon-based boats involved, accused the French crews of “throwing rocks, shackles and flares onto the boats”.

France 3 Normandie A French television channel has obtained footage of the clash

Derek Meredith told The Times: “They were throwing ropes in the sea to try and stop our boats escaping. Our crews were petrified. “One of the shackles smashed a galley window which is serious because it means the boat isn’t watertight. “There has been a bit of trouble over the past couple of years but nothing as serious as this.” Meredith is calling for Royal Navy protection for the British fisherman. He added: “We need our fishery protection vessels to be there to protect us or someone will get hurt.” The British boats caught up in the events returned to the UK shortly after the clash. Normandy fishing chief Dimitri Rogoff has addressed the incident, telling Agence France-Presse: “The French went to contact the British to stop them working and they clashed with each other. “Apparently there was stone-throwing, but no injuries.” Jim Portus, of the South Western Fish Producers Organisation, described the saga in more detail. He told Press Association: “They started not only hurling abuse but throwing rocks and paint pots and cans of oil, anything to disrupt their activities, their perfectly legal activities. “One had a bit of fire damage because the French were firing flares into the boat. “These flares are very, very hot and caused something to catch fire. The fire was dealt with, but this is not good for the industry. “They are endangering life at sea by being unprofessional. Fishermen shouldn’t do this sort of behaviour.” The clash comes following the breakdown of a deal between the warring fisherman. It was previously agreed that larger British boats wouldn’t fish in the area outside of the fishing season but this year, the French rejected the proposal.

PA Wire/PA Images Environment secretary Michael Gove is aware of the incident