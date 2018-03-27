Scarlet Fever Signs And Symptoms In Children After Cases Hit 50-Year High In England

Scarlet fever cases have hit the highest level in England for 50 years. There have been 11,981 cases of the infection so far this season, compared with an average 4,480 during the same period for the past five years, Public Health England (PHE) stated.

In the majority of cases (89%), it is under 10s who are suffering from the fever, with the average age being four years old. The condition, sometimes referred to as “scarlatina”, is a bacterial infection that most commonly affects children between the ages of two and eight.

In November 2017, a joint investigation by public health authorities from across England and Wales found that the incidence of scarlet fever tripled between 2013 and 2014, rising from 4,700 cases to 15,637 cases. In 2016, there were 19,206 reported cases, the highest level since 1967.

A spokesperson for PHE told HuffPost UK: “Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness that can be treated with antibiotics to reduce the risk of further complications and to minimise the risk of its spread to others.”